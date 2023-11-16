Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings sees gains in trading today

Vardhman Holdings' stock opened at ₹2897.95 and closed at ₹2805 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹2897.95, while the lowest price was ₹2823. The market capitalization of the company is ₹900.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3430.35 and ₹2411 respectively. A total of 93 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vardhman Holdings stock shows that the price is ₹2840. There has been a 0.6 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17, suggesting that the stock has increased by 17 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Vardhman Holdings stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|-3.18%
|6 Months
|5.85%
|YTD
|-3.4%
|1 Year
|-6.12%
On the last day of trading for Vardhman Holdings on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 93 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2805.
