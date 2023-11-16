Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vardhman Holdings stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 2823 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2840 per share. Investors should monitor Vardhman Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vardhman Holdings

Vardhman Holdings' stock opened at 2897.95 and closed at 2805 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 2897.95, while the lowest price was 2823. The market capitalization of the company is 900.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3430.35 and 2411 respectively. A total of 93 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vardhman Holdings Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price NSE Live :Vardhman Holdings trading at ₹2840, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹2823

The current data for Vardhman Holdings stock shows that the price is 2840. There has been a 0.6 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17, suggesting that the stock has increased by 17 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Vardhman Holdings stock.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months-3.18%
6 Months5.85%
YTD-3.4%
1 Year-6.12%
16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Live :Vardhman Holdings closed at ₹2805 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vardhman Holdings on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 93 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2805.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.