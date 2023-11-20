Hello User
Vardhman Holdings Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Vardhman Holdings stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 2878.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2990.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vardhman Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings opened at 2926.65 and closed at 2878.45. The stock had a high of 2999.3 and a low of 2910.55. The market capitalization of the company is 954.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3430.35 and the 52-week low is 2411. In terms of volume, there were 193 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Live :Vardhman Holdings closed at ₹2878.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings had a volume of 193 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2878.45.

