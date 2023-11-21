Hello User
Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vardhman Holdings stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3050.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3054 per share. Investors should monitor Vardhman Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vardhman Holdings

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings had an open price of 2998.95 and a close price of 2980.4. The stock reached a high of 3059 and a low of 2981.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 976.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3430.35 and the 52-week low is 2411. The total BSE volume for the day was 264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Live :Vardhman Holdings trading at ₹3054, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3050.5

The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is 3054. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Vardhman Holdings Profit Loss

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Vardhman Holdings stock is 3054 and the high price is 3066.15.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Vardhman Holdings Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.85%
3 Months7.01%
6 Months17.12%
YTD4.36%
1 Year4.5%
21 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Today :Vardhman Holdings trading at ₹3059, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹2980.4

The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is 3059, which represents a 2.64% increase compared to the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 78.6.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Live :Vardhman Holdings closed at ₹2980.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings on the BSE had a volume of 264 shares with a closing price of 2980.4.

