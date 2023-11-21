Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings soars with positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings had an open price of ₹2998.95 and a close price of ₹2980.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3059 and a low of ₹2981.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹976.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3430.35 and the 52-week low is ₹2411. The total BSE volume for the day was 264 shares.
The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is ₹3054. It has experienced a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, suggesting a positive movement.
The current day's low price for Vardhman Holdings stock is ₹3054 and the high price is ₹3066.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.85%
|3 Months
|7.01%
|6 Months
|17.12%
|YTD
|4.36%
|1 Year
|4.5%
The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is ₹3059, which represents a 2.64% increase compared to the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is ₹78.6.
On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings on the BSE had a volume of 264 shares with a closing price of ₹2980.4.
