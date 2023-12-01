Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 1056.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1088.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1063.05 and a close price of 1056.4. The stock reached a high of 1096.15 and a low of 1058.7. The company has a market capitalization of 141,400.06 crore. It has a 52-week high of 1075 and a 52-week low of 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1056.4 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day of Varun Beverages BSE volume was 21,065 shares with a closing price of 1056.4.

