Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1063.05 and a close price of ₹1056.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1096.15 and a low of ₹1058.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹141,400.06 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹1075 and a 52-week low of ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,065 shares.
01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
