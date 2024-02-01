Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 1250.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1280.1 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : The stock price of Varun Beverages opened at 1234.85 and closed at 1250.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1284.9 and a low of 1231.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 166325.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 44926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1250.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,926. The closing price of the shares was 1,250.85.

