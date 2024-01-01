Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock surge in positive trading day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1242.95 and a close price of ₹1237.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1243, while the lowest was ₹1225.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹160,712.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1380.45, and the 52-week low was ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 24,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.