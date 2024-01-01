Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock surge in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1236.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1242.95 and a close price of 1237.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1243, while the lowest was 1225.45. The market capitalization of the company was 160,712.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1380.45, and the 52-week low was 550. The BSE volume for the day was 24,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1240.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1236.55

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1240.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.25, suggesting a positive movement.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.21%
3 Months19.18%
6 Months54.12%
YTD87.05%
1 Year82.27%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1237.55, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1236.55

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1237.55. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1 in value. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Varun Beverages stock.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1237.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 24,724 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1237.15.

