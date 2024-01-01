Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock surge in positive trading day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1242.95 and a close price of ₹1237.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1243, while the lowest was ₹1225.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹160,712.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1380.45, and the 52-week low was ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 24,724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1240.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.25, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.21%
|3 Months
|19.18%
|6 Months
|54.12%
|YTD
|87.05%
|1 Year
|82.27%
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is ₹1237.55. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1 in value. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Varun Beverages stock.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 24,724 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1237.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!