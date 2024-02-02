Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1279.9 and closed at ₹1284.6. The stock had a high of ₹1289.7 and a low of ₹1270.95. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹166,488.36 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1380.45 and a low of ₹550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 32,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Varun Beverages share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST
