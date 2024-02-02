Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1284.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1281.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1279.9 and closed at 1284.6. The stock had a high of 1289.7 and a low of 1270.95. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 166,488.36 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1380.45 and a low of 550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 32,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6657
Buy6676
Hold3333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1284.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 32,156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,284.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!