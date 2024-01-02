Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees positive trading day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1237.55 and closed at ₹1236.55. The stock had a high of ₹1253.9 and a low of ₹1237.55. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹161,362.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. On the BSE, a total of 30,388 shares of Varun Beverages were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1242 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
