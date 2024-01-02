Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1236.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1237.55 and closed at 1236.55. The stock had a high of 1253.9 and a low of 1237.55. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 161,362.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. On the BSE, a total of 30,388 shares of Varun Beverages were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1242, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1236.55

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1242 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1236.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 30,388. The closing price for the day was 1236.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.