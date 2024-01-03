Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' open price was 1251.85, close price was 1242, high was 1251.85, and low was 1233.8. The market capitalization of the company was 161,102.66 crore. The 52-week high was 1380.45 and the 52-week low was 550. The BSE volume was 30,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1240, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1242

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1240. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 in the stock price.

03 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1242 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,294. The closing price of the shares was 1242.

