Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹935 and closed at ₹926.05. The stock reached a high of ₹937.3 and a low of ₹926.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹121,434.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹979.15 and the 52-week low is ₹516.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 9809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|936.4
|10.35
|1.12
|979.15
|516.35
|121647.65
03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹926.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 9,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹926.05.