Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1088.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1079.45 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1114.95 and closed at 1105.35. The stock reached a high of 1120 and a low of 1085. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 141,426.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1130.15 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:38 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1079.45-9.1-0.841130.15550.0140231.27
04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1079.45, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1088.55

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1079.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.84%, resulting in a net change of -9.1. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

04 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of 1085.7 and a high price of 1113.95 for the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1094.1, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1088.55

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1094.1. There has been a 0.51 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

04 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months15.9%
6 Months28.49%
YTD64.69%
1 Year72.29%
04 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1113.95, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹1088.55

Varun Beverages stock has a current price of 1113.95. The stock has experienced a 2.33% percent change, resulting in a net change of 25.4.

04 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1105.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 113,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,105.35.

