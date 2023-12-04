Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1114.95 and closed at ₹1105.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1120 and a low of ₹1085. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹141,426.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1130.15 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1079.45
|-9.1
|-0.84
|1130.15
|550.0
|140231.27
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1079.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.84%, resulting in a net change of -9.1. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of ₹1085.7 and a high price of ₹1113.95 for the current day.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1094.1. There has been a 0.51 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|15.9%
|6 Months
|28.49%
|YTD
|64.69%
|1 Year
|72.29%
Varun Beverages stock has a current price of ₹1113.95. The stock has experienced a 2.33% percent change, resulting in a net change of 25.4.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 113,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,105.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!