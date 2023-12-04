Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1114.95 and closed at ₹1105.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1120 and a low of ₹1085. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹141,426.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1130.15 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.