Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at ₹1227.85 and closed at ₹1235.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1239.6 and a low of ₹1206.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹159225.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 30907 shares.
The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is ₹1238.35, while the high price is ₹1254.35.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1241.85, which represents a 1.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 16.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|3 Months
|21.73%
|6 Months
|48.46%
|YTD
|-0.9%
|1 Year
|87.62%
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 30,907. The closing price for the day was ₹1,235.75.
