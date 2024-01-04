Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 1225.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.85 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at 1227.85 and closed at 1235.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1239.6 and a low of 1206.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 159225.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 30907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is 1238.35, while the high price is 1254.35.

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1241.85, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1225.55

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1241.85, which represents a 1.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 16.3.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.91%
3 Months21.73%
6 Months48.46%
YTD-0.9%
1 Year87.62%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1225.55, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1235.75

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1225.55, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -10.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1235.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 30,907. The closing price for the day was 1,235.75.

