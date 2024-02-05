Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages falls in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1285.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278.4 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages had an open price of 1279.9 and a close price of 1284.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1303 and a low of 1270.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 167,047.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is 1277.15, while the high price is 1293.70.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1278.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1285.65

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1278.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decline. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, suggesting a decrease in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months20.61%
6 Months55.79%
YTD3.95%
1 Year122.84%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1285.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1284.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1285.65. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.05.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1284.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 129,869 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1,284.6.

