Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages falls in trading session

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1279.9 and a close price of ₹1284.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1303 and a low of ₹1270.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹167,047.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|20.61%
|6 Months
|55.79%
|YTD
|3.95%
|1 Year
|122.84%
