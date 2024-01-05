Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains in today's trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1247.65 and closed at ₹1225.55. The stock had a high of ₹1277.55 and a low of ₹1234.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹163,428.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,267 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1257.9, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 32.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced an increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who hold Varun Beverages stock may see an increase in the value of their investment.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 59,267 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,225.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!