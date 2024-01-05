Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 1225.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1257.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1247.65 and closed at 1225.55. The stock had a high of 1277.55 and a low of 1234.3. The market capitalization of the company is 163,428.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1257.9, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹1225.55

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1257.9, with a percent change of 2.64 and a net change of 32.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced an increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who hold Varun Beverages stock may see an increase in the value of their investment.

05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1225.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 59,267 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,225.55.

