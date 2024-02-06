Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 1285.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.15 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1293.7 and closed at 1285.65. The stock reached a high of 1320.35 and a low of 1260.65. The market capitalization of the company is 169,190.95 crore. The 52-week high is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 100,219 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months24.73%
6 Months58.05%
YTD5.3%
1 Year125.56%
06 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1302.15, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1285.65

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1302.15, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 16.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.28% and has experienced a net gain of 16.5.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1285.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100,219. The closing price for the day was 1,285.65.

