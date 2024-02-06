Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains in today's trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1293.7 and closed at ₹1285.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1320.35 and a low of ₹1260.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹169,190.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 100,219 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|24.73%
|6 Months
|58.05%
|YTD
|5.3%
|1 Year
|125.56%
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1302.15, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 16.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.28% and has experienced a net gain of 16.5.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100,219. The closing price for the day was ₹1,285.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!