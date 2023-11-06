Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 951.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.55 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 935 and closed at 926.05. The stock had a high of 955 and a low of 926.15. The market capitalization of the company is 123,642.96 crore. The 52-week high is 979.15, while the 52-week low is 516.35. The BSE volume for the day was 69,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.3%
3 Months17.77%
6 Months31.05%
YTD43.94%
1 Year60.11%
06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹961.55, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹951.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is 961.55. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹926.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 69,257 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 926.05.

