Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹935 and closed at ₹926.05. The stock had a high of ₹955 and a low of ₹926.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹123,642.96 crore. The 52-week high is ₹979.15, while the 52-week low is ₹516.35. The BSE volume for the day was 69,257 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.3%
|3 Months
|17.77%
|6 Months
|31.05%
|YTD
|43.94%
|1 Year
|60.11%
The current data shows that the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹961.55. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
