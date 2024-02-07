Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees uptick in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1324.85 and closed at ₹1302.15. The stock had a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1308.45. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹175,076.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹569. The BSE volume for the stock was 94,626 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.67%
|3 Months
|22.27%
|6 Months
|64.24%
|YTD
|8.91%
|1 Year
|120.51%
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1347.45, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 45.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.48% and has gained 45.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a BSE volume of 94,626 shares with a closing price of ₹1302.15.
