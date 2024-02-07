Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 3.48 %. The stock closed at 1302.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1347.45 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1324.85 and closed at 1302.15. The stock had a high of 1350 and a low of 1308.45. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 175,076.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 569. The BSE volume for the stock was 94,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.67%
3 Months22.27%
6 Months64.24%
YTD8.91%
1 Year120.51%
07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1347.45, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹1302.15

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1347.45, with a percent change of 3.48 and a net change of 45.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.48% and has gained 45.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1302.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a BSE volume of 94,626 shares with a closing price of 1302.15.

