Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees uptick in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1324.85 and closed at ₹1302.15. The stock had a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1308.45. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹175,076.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹569. The BSE volume for the stock was 94,626 shares.

