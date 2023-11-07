Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock takes a hit in the market today

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at ₹959.95 and closed at ₹951.7. The stock had a high of ₹965.15 and a low of ₹938. The market capitalization of the company is ₹122,785.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹979.15 and the 52-week low is ₹516.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.