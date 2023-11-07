Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock takes a hit in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 951.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.1 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at 959.95 and closed at 951.7. The stock had a high of 965.15 and a low of 938. The market capitalization of the company is 122,785.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.15 and the 52-week low is 516.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low of 947.1 and a high of 983.9 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹945.1, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹951.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 945.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decline of 6.6 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.19%
3 Months16.51%
6 Months29.86%
YTD43.0%
1 Year66.06%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹945.1, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹951.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 945.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.69%, resulting in a net change of -6.6.

07 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹951.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Varun Beverages trading on the BSE, the volume was 115,001 shares. The closing price for the stock was 951.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.