Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages faces downward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1347.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1342.25 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Varun Beverages saw an open price of 1359.8 and a close price of 1347.45. The stock reached a high of 1364.2 and a low of 1328.5. The market capitalization for Varun Beverages is 174,405.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 569. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages on this day was 112,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.06%
3 Months20.08%
6 Months63.41%
YTD8.76%
1 Year106.3%
08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1342.25, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1347.45

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1342.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.2, showing a decline of 5.2.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1347.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Varun Beverages BSE trading, the volume was 112,831 shares and the closing price was 1347.45.

