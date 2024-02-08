Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages faces downward trend in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Varun Beverages saw an open price of ₹1359.8 and a close price of ₹1347.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1364.2 and a low of ₹1328.5. The market capitalization for Varun Beverages is ₹174,405.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹569. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages on this day was 112,831 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.06%
|3 Months
|20.08%
|6 Months
|63.41%
|YTD
|8.76%
|1 Year
|106.3%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1342.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.2, showing a decline of ₹5.2.
On the last day of Varun Beverages BSE trading, the volume was 112,831 shares and the closing price was ₹1347.45.
