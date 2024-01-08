Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees growth in stock trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1267.9 and closed at ₹1259.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1282.5 and a low of ₹1245. The market capitalization of the company is ₹166,169.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 435,848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1279. There has been a 1.52 percent change, with a net change of 19.15.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 435,848. The closing price for the stock was ₹1259.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!