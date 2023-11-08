Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 992.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.3 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 950 and closed at 945.1. The stock had a high of 999.05 and a low of 947.1. The market capitalization of the company is 128,930.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.15 and the 52-week low is 537.78. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1007.815.41.55999.05537.78130923.22
08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1009.3, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹992.4

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1009.3, with a 1.7% increase in the percent change and a net change of 16.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Varun Beverages had a low price of 996.8 and a high price of 1024.8 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1002.4, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹992.4

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1002.4. It has experienced a 1.01% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 10. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.07%
3 Months22.52%
6 Months31.68%
YTD49.89%
1 Year73.65%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹992.4, up 5% from yesterday's ₹945.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 992.4. The stock has experienced a 5% percent change, resulting in a net change of 47.3.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹945.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 122,462 shares on BSE. The closing price for the stock was 945.1.

