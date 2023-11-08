Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹945.1. The stock had a high of ₹999.05 and a low of ₹947.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹128,930.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹979.15 and the 52-week low is ₹537.78. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,462 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1007.8
|15.4
|1.55
|999.05
|537.78
|130923.22
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.07%
|3 Months
|22.52%
|6 Months
|31.68%
|YTD
|49.89%
|1 Year
|73.65%
