Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 1342.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.05 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1345.25 and closed at 1342.25. The stock reached a high of 1412.25 and a low of 1345.25. The market capitalization of the company is 179,576.66 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 569. The BSE volume for the day was 79,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1342.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages on the BSE had a volume of 79,644 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,342.25.

