Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1345.25 and closed at ₹1342.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1412.25 and a low of ₹1345.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹179,576.66 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹569. The BSE volume for the day was 79,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.