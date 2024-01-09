Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1269.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1283.85 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1280.05 and closed at 1278.6. The highest price during the day was 1291.85, while the lowest was 1260.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at 164,948.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages' shares on that day was 44,793.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1283.85, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1269.6

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1283.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is 1270.15 and the high price is 1294.95.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1281, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1269.6

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1281, representing a 0.9% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 11.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months25.47%
6 Months56.29%
YTD2.64%
1 Year95.17%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1269.6, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1278.6

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1269.6. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1278.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 44,793 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was 1278.6.

