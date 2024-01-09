Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1280.05 and closed at ₹1278.6. The highest price during the day was ₹1291.85, while the lowest was ₹1260.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹164,948.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages' shares on that day was 44,793.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1283.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is ₹1270.15 and the high price is ₹1294.95.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1281, representing a 0.9% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 11.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.17%
|3 Months
|25.47%
|6 Months
|56.29%
|YTD
|2.64%
|1 Year
|95.17%
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1269.6. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of ₹9 in the stock price.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 44,793 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was ₹1278.6.
