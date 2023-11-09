Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Varun Beverages was ₹1005.5, the close price was ₹992.4, the high price was ₹1024.8, and the low price was ₹996.8. The market capitalization was ₹131,074.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹999.05 and the 52-week low was ₹537.78. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 241,642.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.87%
|3 Months
|24.48%
|6 Months
|25.6%
|YTD
|52.56%
|1 Year
|76.74%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1008.9, representing a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.66% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 16.5, which means that the stock has increased by ₹16.5.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages on the BSE recorded a volume of 241,642 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹992.4.
