Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 992.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, the open price of Varun Beverages was 1005.5, the close price was 992.4, the high price was 1024.8, and the low price was 996.8. The market capitalization was 131,074.27 crore. The 52-week high was 999.05 and the 52-week low was 537.78. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 241,642.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.87%
3 Months24.48%
6 Months25.6%
YTD52.56%
1 Year76.74%
09 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1008.9, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹992.4

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1008.9, representing a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.66% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 16.5, which means that the stock has increased by 16.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹992.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages on the BSE recorded a volume of 241,642 shares. The closing price for the day was 992.4.

