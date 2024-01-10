Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 1269.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1295.6 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1270.15 and closed at 1269.6. The stock had a high of 1309 and a low of 1270.15. The market capitalization of the company is 168,326.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. On the BSE, there were 149,570 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1295.6, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹1269.6

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1295.6, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.05% from its previous value and has gained 26 points. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1269.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 149,570. The closing price for the day was 1269.6.

