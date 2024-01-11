Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1295.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1269.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1298.95 and a closing price of 1295.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1303.45, while the lowest was 1262.05. The market capitalization of the company is 164,974.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 34,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

