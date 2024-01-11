Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1298.95 and a closing price of ₹1295.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1303.45, while the lowest was ₹1262.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164,974.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 34,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.