Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains as trading turns positive

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1380.75 and a closing price of ₹1374.65. The stock had a high of ₹1409.5 and a low of ₹1362.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹178939.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1412.25 and the 52-week low is ₹569. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,348 shares.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1385. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.4, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.55%
|3 Months
|23.08%
|6 Months
|61.29%
|YTD
|10.76%
|1 Year
|115.12%
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1388.95, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.34% or ₹18.35.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,348. The closing price for the day was ₹1,374.65.
