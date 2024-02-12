Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains as trading turns positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1370.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1380.75 and a closing price of 1374.65. The stock had a high of 1409.5 and a low of 1362.2. The market capitalization of the company is 178939.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1412.25 and the 52-week low is 569. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1385, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1370.6

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1385. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.4, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.55%
3 Months23.08%
6 Months61.29%
YTD10.76%
1 Year115.12%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1388.95, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1370.6

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1388.95, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.34% or 18.35.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1374.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,348. The closing price for the day was 1,374.65.

