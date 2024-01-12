Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages shares drop as market volatility persists

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1290.05 and a closing price of ₹1269.8. The stock had a high of ₹1290.05 and a low of ₹1267.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹166020.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 65170 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1263.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14.15, suggesting a drop in the stock price by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1263.95
|-13.9
|-1.09
|1380.45
|550.0
|164199.65
The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is ₹1263.45, and the high price is ₹1274.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1266, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -11.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% or ₹11.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|27.98%
|6 Months
|53.46%
|YTD
|3.33%
|1 Year
|108.66%
The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently ₹1277.85, with a net change of 8.05 and a percent change of 0.63. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,170. The closing price for the day was ₹1,269.8.
