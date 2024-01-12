Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages shares drop as market volatility persists

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1277.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1290.05 and a closing price of 1269.8. The stock had a high of 1290.05 and a low of 1267.05. The company's market capitalization is 166020.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 65170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1263.7, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1277.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1263.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14.15, suggesting a drop in the stock price by this amount.

12 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1263.95-13.9-1.091380.45550.0164199.65
12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is 1263.45, and the high price is 1274.

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1266, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1277.85

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1266, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -11.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% or 11.85.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months27.98%
6 Months53.46%
YTD3.33%
1 Year108.66%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1277.85, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1269.8

The stock price of Varun Beverages is currently 1277.85, with a net change of 8.05 and a percent change of 0.63. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1269.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,170. The closing price for the day was 1,269.8.

