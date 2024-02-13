Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1389 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.75 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Varun Beverages was 1388.95, the close price was 1370.6, the high was 1394.25, and the low was 1364.5. The market capitalization is 180,479.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 1412.25 and a 52-week low of 569. The BSE volume for the day was 125,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Varun Beverages stock is 1380, while the high price is 1409.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1393.75, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1389

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1393.75 with a net change of 4.75, representing a 0.34 percent increase.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.67%
3 Months25.83%
6 Months60.04%
YTD12.33%
1 Year118.49%
13 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1396.95, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1389

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1396.95. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.95.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1370.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 125,480 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,370.6.

