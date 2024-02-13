Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees bullish trading day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Varun Beverages was ₹1388.95, the close price was ₹1370.6, the high was ₹1394.25, and the low was ₹1364.5. The market capitalization is ₹180,479.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1412.25 and a 52-week low of ₹569. The BSE volume for the day was 125,480 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.67%
|3 Months
|25.83%
|6 Months
|60.04%
|YTD
|12.33%
|1 Year
|118.49%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1396.95. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹7.95.
