Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Slumps in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1394.55 and closed at ₹1389. The stock reached a high of ₹1409 and a low of ₹1380. The market capitalization of the company is ₹180,609.64 crore. The 52-week high for Varun Beverages is ₹1412.25, while the 52-week low is ₹623.03. On the BSE, a total of 61,137 shares were traded.
The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is ₹1383.9 and the high price is ₹1395.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1391, showing a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|25.45%
|6 Months
|60.63%
|YTD
|12.74%
|1 Year
|117.2%
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 61,137 shares were traded. The stock closed at a price of ₹1,389.
