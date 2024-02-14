Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1394.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1391 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages opened at 1394.55 and closed at 1389. The stock reached a high of 1409 and a low of 1380. The market capitalization of the company is 180,609.64 crore. The 52-week high for Varun Beverages is 1412.25, while the 52-week low is 623.03. On the BSE, a total of 61,137 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Varun Beverages stock is 1383.9 and the high price is 1395.

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1391, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1394.8

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1391, showing a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months25.45%
6 Months60.63%
YTD12.74%
1 Year117.2%
14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1390.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1394.8

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1390.5. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change in stock price is -4.3, suggesting a decrease of 4.3.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1389 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, a total of 61,137 shares were traded. The stock closed at a price of 1,389.

