Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1103.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1107.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1098.75 with a closing price of 1092.45. The stock reached a high of 1113.8 and a low of 1094.05. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 143,407.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1130.15, while the 52-week low is 550. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 27,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1107.9, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1103.8

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1107.9. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Varun Beverages.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months15.63%
6 Months33.49%
YTD66.98%
1 Year59.01%
15 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1119, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1103.8

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1119. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.2, suggesting a positive movement.

15 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1092.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 27,699 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 1,092.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.