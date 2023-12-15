Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Surges in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1098.75 with a closing price of ₹1092.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1113.8 and a low of ₹1094.05. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹143,407.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1130.15, while the 52-week low is ₹550. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 27,699 shares.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1107.9. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.1, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Varun Beverages.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|15.63%
|6 Months
|33.49%
|YTD
|66.98%
|1 Year
|59.01%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1119. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.2, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 27,699 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹1,092.45.
