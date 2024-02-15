Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages soars in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1390.45 and closed at ₹1394.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1441.95 and a low of ₹1383.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹186053.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1412.25 and ₹623.03, respectively. The stock's BSE volume was 110,913 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.36%
|3 Months
|28.99%
|6 Months
|60.69%
|YTD
|15.67%
|1 Year
|126.86%
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is at ₹1431.9, with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 37.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. This suggests that investors have shown interest in the stock and that it may be performing well in the market.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 110,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,394.8.
