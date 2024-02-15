Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.66 %. The stock closed at 1394.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1390.45 and closed at 1394.8. The stock reached a high of 1441.95 and a low of 1383.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 186053.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1412.25 and 623.03, respectively. The stock's BSE volume was 110,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.36%
3 Months28.99%
6 Months60.69%
YTD15.67%
1 Year126.86%
15 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1431.9, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹1394.8

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is at 1431.9, with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 37.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. This suggests that investors have shown interest in the stock and that it may be performing well in the market.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1394.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 110,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,394.8.

