Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages soars in trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1390.45 and closed at ₹1394.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1441.95 and a low of ₹1383.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹186053.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1412.25 and ₹623.03, respectively. The stock's BSE volume was 110,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.