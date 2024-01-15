Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1271.4 and a close price of ₹1277.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1274, while the lowest price was ₹1258.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹164480.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, and the 52-week low is ₹550. The total BSE volume for the day was 25834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.