Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1010.85 and closed at ₹1012.05. The stock had a high of ₹1016 and a low of ₹1003.3. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹131,035.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1024.8 and the 52-week low is ₹537.78. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 43,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.