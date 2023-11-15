Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1012.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.6 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1010.85 and closed at 1012.05. The stock had a high of 1016 and a low of 1003.3. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 131,035.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1024.8 and the 52-week low is 537.78. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 43,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1008.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1012.05

Varun Beverages stock currently has a price of 1008.6, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -3.45. This implies that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1012.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 43,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,012.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.