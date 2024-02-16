Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages enjoys bullish trading today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at a price of ₹1441 and closed at ₹1431.9. The stock had a high of ₹1455.95 and a low of ₹1420. The market capitalization of the company is ₹185,163.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1441.95 and the 52-week low is ₹623.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 133,769 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.63%
|3 Months
|24.96%
|6 Months
|59.49%
|YTD
|15.23%
|1 Year
|122.89%
The current price of Varun Beverages stock is ₹1425.7. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.65.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 133,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,431.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!