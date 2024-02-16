Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages enjoys bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1425.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at a price of 1441 and closed at 1431.9. The stock had a high of 1455.95 and a low of 1420. The market capitalization of the company is 185,163.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1441.95 and the 52-week low is 623.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 133,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.63%
3 Months24.96%
6 Months59.49%
YTD15.23%
1 Year122.89%
16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1425.7, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1425.05

The current price of Varun Beverages stock is 1425.7. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.65.

16 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1431.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 133,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,431.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!