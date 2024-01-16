Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock plummets as market downturn continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1272.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1269.45 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1266.2 and a closing price of 1265.15. The highest price during the day was 1280, while the lowest price was 1261.35. The company has a market capitalization of 165,286.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 195,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1269.45, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1272.2

The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1269.45. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, meaning that the stock has fallen by 2.75. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1265.15, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1272.2

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1265.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, resulting in a net change of -7.05.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1265.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 195,565 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1265.15.

