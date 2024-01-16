Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock plummets as market downturn continues

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1266.2 and a closing price of ₹1265.15. The highest price during the day was ₹1280, while the lowest price was ₹1261.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹165,286.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 195,565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is ₹1269.45. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, meaning that the stock has fallen by ₹2.75. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1265.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, resulting in a net change of -7.05.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 195,565 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1265.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!