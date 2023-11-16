Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1010.8 and a close price of ₹1008.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1019 and a low of ₹998.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,597.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1024.8 and the 52-week low is ₹537.78. The BSE volume for the day was 27,980 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that its price is ₹1034.05. There has been a 1.95 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 19.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|13.67%
|6 Months
|27.75%
|YTD
|53.37%
|1 Year
|85.65%
Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at ₹1012.9, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.3.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 27,980 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1008.6.
