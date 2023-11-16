Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 1014.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034.05 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1010.8 and a close price of 1008.6. The stock reached a high of 1019 and a low of 998.6. The market capitalization of the company is 131,597.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1024.8 and the 52-week low is 537.78. The BSE volume for the day was 27,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1034.05, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1014.25

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that its price is 1034.05. There has been a 1.95 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 19.8.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months13.67%
6 Months27.75%
YTD53.37%
1 Year85.65%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1012.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1008.6

Varun Beverages stock is currently priced at 1012.9, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 4.3.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1008.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 27,980 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1008.6.

