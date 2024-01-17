Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages: Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1273.45 and closed at ₹1272.2. The stock had a high of ₹1275 and a low of ₹1256. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹164,344.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 64,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.