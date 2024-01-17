Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages: Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1272.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1264.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1273.45 and closed at 1272.2. The stock had a high of 1275 and a low of 1256. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 164,344.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 64,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1264.95, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1272.2

Varun Beverages stock has experienced a decrease in price with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -7.25. The current price of the stock is 1264.95.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1272.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 64,363. The closing price of the shares was 1272.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.