Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 1014.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1044 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages opened at 1018.95 and closed at 1014.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1050.65 and a low of 1014.8. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 135638.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1024.8 and the 52-week low is 537.78. The BSE volume for the day was 199430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1014.25 on last trading day

