Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1097.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1103 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1113.9 and closed at 1103.8. The stock reached a high of 1119.95 and a low of 1094.85. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 142,848.69 crore. The 52-week high is 1130.15 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 23,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of 1095 and a high price of 1109 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1103, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1097.7

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1103, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and has gone up by 5.3 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months13.9%
6 Months33.82%
YTD66.19%
1 Year58.91%
18 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1107.95, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1097.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is 1107.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1103.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,559. The closing price for the shares was 1103.8.

