Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees upward trend in trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1113.9 and closed at ₹1103.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1119.95 and a low of ₹1094.85. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹142,848.69 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1130.15 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 23,559 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low price of ₹1095 and a high price of ₹1109 on the current day.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1103, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and has gone up by 5.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|13.9%
|6 Months
|33.82%
|YTD
|66.19%
|1 Year
|58.91%
As of the current data, the stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1107.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,559. The closing price for the shares was ₹1103.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!