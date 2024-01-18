Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stocks plunge in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1264.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1249.75 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1258.7 and a close price of 1264.95. The stock had a high of 1261.85 and a low of 1230.8. The market capitalization of the company is 162,369.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 34,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1249.75, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹1264.95

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1249.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of 15.2 in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1264.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 34,988 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,264.95.

