Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stocks plunge in trading session

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an open price of ₹1258.7 and a close price of ₹1264.95. The stock had a high of ₹1261.85 and a low of ₹1230.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹162,369.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 34,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1249.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.2 in the stock price.
