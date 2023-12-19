LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 1097.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1132.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.