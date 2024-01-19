Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1230.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1237.4 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at 1249.9 and closed at 1248.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1249.9 and a low of 1196.2. The market capitalization of the company is 159,374.7 crore. The 52-week high for Varun Beverages is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. On the BSE, a total of 125,670 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1237.4, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1230.9

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1237.4, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has gained 6.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive momentum.

19 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1248.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 125,670 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1248.9.

