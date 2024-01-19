Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock gains today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at ₹1249.9 and closed at ₹1248.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1249.9 and a low of ₹1196.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹159,374.7 crore. The 52-week high for Varun Beverages is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. On the BSE, a total of 125,670 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1237.4, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has gained 6.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive momentum.
On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had a volume of 125,670 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1248.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!