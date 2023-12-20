Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees gains in today's trading session

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹1141.1 and a closing price of ₹1132.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1178 and a low of ₹1136.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹152,268.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1142.8 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the day was 195,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.