Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 10.49 %. The stock closed at 1172 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1295 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages had an opening price of 1141.1 and a closing price of 1132.9. The stock reached a high of 1178 and a low of 1136.5. The market capitalization of the company is 152,268.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1142.8 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the day was 195,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1295, up 10.49% from yesterday's ₹1172

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1295, with a percent change of 10.49. This means that the stock has increased by 10.49% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 123, indicating that the stock has gained 123 points during the trading session. This data suggests that Varun Beverages stock is performing well and experiencing a significant increase in value.

20 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Varun Beverages stock was 1282.4, while the high price was 1380.45.

20 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1314.85, up 12.19% from yesterday's ₹1172

The current price of Varun Beverages stock is 1314.85, with a percent change of 12.19 and a net change of 142.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 12.19% or 142.85.

20 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.48%
3 Months21.55%
6 Months44.05%
YTD77.18%
1 Year65.73%
20 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1350, up 15.19% from yesterday's ₹1172

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1350, with a percent change of 15.19 and a net change of 178. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a higher net change.

20 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1132.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 195,940 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1132.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.