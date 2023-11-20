Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1044.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1042.3 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages had an open price of 1044.25 and a close price of 1044.30. The stock reached a high of 1046.55 and a low of 1021.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 135,417.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1050.65 and the 52-week low is 537.78. The BSE volume for the day was 31,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1044.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 31,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1044.3.

