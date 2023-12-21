Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1350 and closed at ₹1172. The stock had a high of ₹1380.45 and a low of ₹1238. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹162,993.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1178, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for the stock was 879,574 shares.
The current day's low price for Varun Beverages stock is ₹1180 and the high price is ₹1264.45.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is ₹1247.05. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.7%
|3 Months
|31.27%
|6 Months
|52.91%
|YTD
|89.54%
|1 Year
|80.18%
Varun Beverages stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 7.04. The net change in price is ₹82.55, bringing the stock price to ₹1254.55. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 879,574 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹1,172.
