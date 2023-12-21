Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1254.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247.05 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1350 and closed at 1172. The stock had a high of 1380.45 and a low of 1238. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 162,993.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1178, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for the stock was 879,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Varun Beverages stock is 1180 and the high price is 1264.45.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1247.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1254.55

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1247.05. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.7%
3 Months31.27%
6 Months52.91%
YTD89.54%
1 Year80.18%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1254.55, up 7.04% from yesterday's ₹1172

Varun Beverages stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 7.04. The net change in price is 82.55, bringing the stock price to 1254.55. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1172 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 879,574 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1,172.

