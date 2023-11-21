Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1046.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.25 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1039.95 and closed at 1043.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1059.95 while the lowest was 1028.15. The market capitalization of the company is 135,949.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1050.65 and 537.78 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1035.4-11.0-1.051059.95545.5134508.74
21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1035.25, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1046.4

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that its price is 1035.25, representing a percent change of -1.07. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07%. Additionally, the net change for the stock is -11.15, indicating a decrease of 11.15 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decrease in value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a low of 1023.8 and a high of 1053.85 today.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1032, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1046.4

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1032, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -14.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% or 14.4.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months15.68%
6 Months32.2%
YTD58.38%
1 Year83.12%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1046.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1043.8

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1046.4. It has experienced a small increase of 0.25% or 2.6 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1043.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 99,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,043.8.

