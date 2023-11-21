Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages shares plunge in trading today

On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1039.95 and closed at ₹1043.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1059.95 while the lowest was ₹1028.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹135,949.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1050.65 and ₹537.78 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99,097 shares.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that its price is ₹1035.25, representing a percent change of -1.07. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07%. Additionally, the net change for the stock is -11.15, indicating a decrease of 11.15 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decrease in value.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low of ₹1023.8 and a high of ₹1053.85 today.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1032, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -14.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% or ₹14.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.48%
|3 Months
|15.68%
|6 Months
|32.2%
|YTD
|58.38%
|1 Year
|83.12%
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1046.4. It has experienced a small increase of 0.25% or 2.6 points.
On the last day, Varun Beverages had a trading volume of 99,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,043.8.
