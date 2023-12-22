Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock price surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 1254.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1291.1 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages (VB) opened at 1246.3 and closed at 1254.55. The stock reached a high of 1300 and a low of 1180. The market capitalization of VB is 167,741.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45 and the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for VB was 365,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1291.1, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹1254.55

Varun Beverages stock price is currently at 1291.1, with a percent change of 2.91 and a net change of 36.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1254.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 365,138. The closing price of the shares was 1,254.55.

