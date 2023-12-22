Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages sees stock price surge in positive trading session

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Varun Beverages (VB) opened at ₹1246.3 and closed at ₹1254.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1300 and a low of ₹1180. The market capitalization of VB is ₹167,741.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45 and the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for VB was 365,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages stock price is currently at ₹1291.1, with a percent change of 2.91 and a net change of 36.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Varun Beverages on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 365,138. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,254.55.
