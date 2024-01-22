 Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 1267.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.1 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price TodayPremium
Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1275.45 and closed at 1267.95. The stock had a high of 1285 and a low of 1256. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 163,584.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1380.45, while the 52-week low is 550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 70,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:37:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Varun Beverages1259.1-8.85-0.71380.45550.0163569.59
22 Jan 2024, 11:27:35 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Varun Beverages reached a low of 1256 and a high of 1285 today.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1259.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1267.95

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1259.1, with a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.7% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.85, indicating a decrease of 8.85 from the previous day's closing price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1259.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1267.95

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is 1259.1. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a small decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:14 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:20:34 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:05 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:45 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1259.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1267.95

The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the price is 1259.1. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decrease of 8.85 in the stock's price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:27 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months24.83%
6 Months58.38%
YTD2.46%
1 Year106.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:11:37 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1259.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1267.95

The current stock price of Varun Beverages is 1259.1, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -8.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and has dropped by 8.85 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:05:04 AM IST

Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1267.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,079 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1267.95.

