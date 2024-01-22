Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1275.45 and closed at ₹1267.95. The stock had a high of ₹1285 and a low of ₹1256. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹163,584.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1380.45, while the 52-week low is ₹550. The BSE volume for Varun Beverages was 70,079 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Varun Beverages
|1259.1
|-8.85
|-0.7
|1380.45
|550.0
|163569.59
The stock price of Varun Beverages reached a low of ₹1256 and a high of ₹1285 today.
The current stock price of Varun Beverages is ₹1259.1, with a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.7% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.85, indicating a decrease of ₹8.85 from the previous day's closing price.
The current data of Varun Beverages stock shows that the stock price is ₹1259.1. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a small decline in value.
Varun Beverages stock reached a low of ₹1256 and a high of ₹1285 today.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|24.83%
|6 Months
|58.38%
|YTD
|2.46%
|1 Year
|106.99%
On the last day, the trading volume for Varun Beverages on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,079 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1267.95.
